Estampida humana deja más de 80 muertos en Yemen

Stampede in Yemen’s ���� capital kills at least 90



Houthi militiamen fired into the air in an attempt at crowd control, struck an electrical wire, causing it to explode, sparking panic



That's when many including many women & children, began stampedinghttps://t.co/FhbkUDZUX0 https://t.co/PBjGKqWY3u pic.twitter.com/vVOCDFFq2P