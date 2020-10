Inundaciones en Vietnam dejan al menos 18 fallecidos

We also follow Cyclone "#Linfa". EMC GFS data contains #weather of type "#StrongWind" with wind speeds of more than 50 km/h near #QuiNhon (#Vietnam) for tomorrow morning given in local time. The wind speeds with 59 km/h are expected for 11.10.20 - 00:00 UTC. pic.twitter.com/WIDwxVT3Tc