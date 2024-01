Unrwa estima que casi 1,9 millones de personas han sido desplazados en Gaza

��#Gaza 1.9 million displaced people face alarming spread of infectious diseases��@WHO:

180K people with upper respiratory infections

+136K cases of diarrhoea, 1/2 children under 5

+55K cases of lice & scabies

+5K chickenpox cases



