Prevén que tormenta Larry se convierta en huracán este jueves

Tropical Storm #Larry is intensifying quickly and now forecast to become a #hurricane tonight. When it does, it will be 5th hurricane of 2021 Atlantic season. 6 seasons in satellite era have had 5+ Atlantic hurricanes by Sept. 1 (or Sept. 2): 1966, 1995, 1996, 2004, 2005, 2012. pic.twitter.com/Y4oaalvjMl