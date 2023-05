Al menos cuatro muertos deja tiroteo en Nuevo México, EE.UU.

Real-time U.S. gun violence data for 2023, as of May 15th:



•6,761 deaths

•12,649 injuries

•224 mass shootings

•21 mass murders

•329 children (age 0-11) shot

•1,945 teenagers (age 12-17) shot

•402 defensive use incidents

•560 accidental shootings

•~8,910 suicides*