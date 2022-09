Primera ministra de Suecia anuncia su dimisión

Sweden, national parliament election:



S (S&D) is largest in all constituencies but two in Scania where SD (ECR) leads.



SD, M (EPP), KD (EPP), L (RE) are together stronger in the South.



S, C (RE), V (LEFT), MP (G/EFA) together do best in the North and the three largest cities. pic.twitter.com/mKpxPch7by