Bloque de derecha mantiene ligera ventaja en elecciones de Suecia

Sweden, national parliament election today:



With 6206/6578 districts counted, the right-of-centre opposition SD (ECR), M (EPP), KD (EPP) and L (RE) have 176 seats.



The parties S (S&D), V (LEFT), C (RE) and MP (G/EFA) that support Andersson as prime minister have 173 seats. pic.twitter.com/4jTDucUmY7