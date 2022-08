Partido Laborista encabeza elecciones en San Cristóbal y Nieves

Saint Kitts and Nevis:



5/11 seats declared



CCM (regionalist): 2

SKNLP (centre-left): 2

PLP (centre-left): 1



Prime Minister Timothy Harris of the People's Labour Party & Opposition Leader Denzil Llewellyn Douglas of the St Kitts & Nevis Labour Party have won their seats.#SKN pic.twitter.com/AMBJfWM8uQ