Rusia ralentiza operación en Ucrania para proteger a los civiles

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, receives a standing ovation following his Special Address at #wef22.



The WEF continues to stand in solidarity with President Zelenskyy, Ukraine, and its people.



Watch in full: https://t.co/amEtzBsgdf@ZelenskyyUa @ProfKlausSchwab pic.twitter.com/Zxz2zBuPsU