Canciller ruso afirmó que EE.UU. manipula la economía global

❗️ FM Sergey #Lavrov:



�� Institutions like the IMF, the World Bank, the EBRD, and the EIB are prioritising Kiev’s military and other needs.



Ukraine is taking up the bulk of the funds, relegating Africa and other regions of the Global South to rationing.