Rusia será sede de Cumbre Mundial de Negocios y Deportes 2021

We're all united in our love for #sports. And we want to make sure our Ekaterinburg gathering is as special as it can be.



Plan your stay during SA2021 with two of our official hotels - #Novotel Ekaterinburg Centre & Park Inn by Radisson.

��Join us here: https://t.co/akNawxMgoO pic.twitter.com/h05JqK7DxJ