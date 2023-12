Rusia rechaza injerencia externa en controversia por el Esequibo

❗️ @mfa_russia Spokeswoman Maria #Zakharova:



�� We are closely following the developments around #Essequibo.



�������� In our view, this is a matter of #Venezuela-#Guyana relations and should be settled in a neighbourly way.



�� In full: https://t.co/szIqrBTSAG pic.twitter.com/v9c7flt9o9