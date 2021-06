Rusia confirma presencia de variante Delta Plus en el país

#IndiaFightsCorona:



FAQs on Delta and Delta Plus Variants



✅What is Delta variant of Novel Coronavirus❓❓



➡️Delta variant(B.1.617) has about 15-17 mutations. It was first reported in October 2020.



➡️It has 3 subtypes:

- B.1.617.1

- B.1.617.2

- B.1.617.3