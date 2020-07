Reino Unido supera los 45.100 fallecidos por la Covid-19

From 24 July, it will be mandatory to wear a face covering in shops and supermarkets.



Exemptions include:

➡️young children

➡️people with breathing difficulties

➡️people living with a disability



