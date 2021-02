Reino Unido reporta nueva cepa de coronavirus

The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/NksBC7dY3d



On Tuesday 16 February 2021, 10,625 new cases and 799 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK.



A total of 15,576,107 people have now received the first dose of a #vaccine. pic.twitter.com/Ro12cjm3Lc