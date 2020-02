Aumenta a nueve cantidad de casos de coronavirus en Reino Unido

UPDATE on #coronavirus testing in the UK:



As of 2pm on Saturday 15 February 2020, a total of 2992 tests have concluded:



2983 were confirmed negative.

9 positive.



Updates will be published at 2pm daily.



For latest information visit:

▶️https://t.co/e1hwL5L1f8 pic.twitter.com/oAL7V76bwd