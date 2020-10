Registran primera muerte de paciente reinfectado a la Covid-19

��BREAKING—First ever reinfection death from #COVID19 has now been scientifically confirmed. An 89-year old woman infected 2 months ago; recovered. New reinfection by different strain (��verified), then led to death.



➡️ Total now up to 23 reinfections. https://t.co/ZPDZksMKAi pic.twitter.com/WnYK8PoVgp