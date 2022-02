Concluye en Catar cumbre del Foro de Países Exportadores de Gas

Heads of State and Government of the #GECF Member Countries endorsed the #DohaDeclaration at the end of their 6th Summit, which was underpinned by a spirit of solidarity and cooperation.



Official press release ��https://t.co/efg4WU6N9n

Doha Declaration ��https://t.co/rjvz3B9dV5 pic.twitter.com/p2DUCsFSeD