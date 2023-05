Partidarios del Ejército sudanés exigen salida de la ONU

�������� Anti-UN protests in Port Sudan



Protesters took to the streets on Wednesday in Port Sudan. Some gathered in front of the hotel hosting Volker Perthes, the UN' representative in the country, asking him to leave.



"We have demanded that Volker, the UN envoy to Sudan, be… https://t.co/CHklvCrjm2 pic.twitter.com/HwovSV90tF