Estadounidenses protestan armados ante capitolios estatales

“The forefathers of today's National Guard were present for the inauguration of George Washington, and we have been part of every inauguration since.” - Gen. Daniel Hokanson, @ChiefNGB #Inauguration2021 More: https://t.co/26phd2dYnw ��: https://t.co/HgJCdu9FOO pic.twitter.com/SkWJV3uPdJ