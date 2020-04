Potencias no respaldarán a EE.UU. en embargo de armas a Irán

.@SecPompeo claims that based on UNSCR 2231, the US is a “participant", whereas 2231 refers to "JCPOA Participants”.



He omits “JCPOA” ref, since on May 8, 2018, his boss declared "ceasing US participation in JCPOA".



As such, the US has NO legal argument to be “participant".

2 yrs ago, @SecPompeo and his boss declared "CEASING US participation" in JCPOA, dreaming that their "max pressure" would bring Iran to its knees.



Given that policy's abject failure, he now wants to be JCPOA participant.



Stop dreaming: Iranian Nation always decides its destiny. pic.twitter.com/FZORsen2oa