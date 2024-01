Decenas de civiles asesinados en nuevos ataques israelíes contra Gaza

��#GazaStrip At least 22,313 Palestinians have been killed, another 57,296 injured, since the war began



��#WestBank 313 Palestinians, including 80 children, have been killed since the war began. ISF have injured 3,949 Palestinians, including 593 childrenhttps://t.co/9PShNKJvIE pic.twitter.com/KN26D2nCLu