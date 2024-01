225 palestinos murieron el fin de semana por ataques israelíes

Almaza, 2009.

Yasser, 2012.

Malak, 2015.

Bara, 2021.

Remas, 2023.



Listen to the voices of children in Gaza over five escalations of hostilities.



To protect children from more killing, more injuries and more trauma, they need a lasting humanitarian ceasefire now. pic.twitter.com/OqMYiQxRkG