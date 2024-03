Ataques israelíes dejan más de 40 muertos en el centro de Gaza

�� THEY WERE WAITING FOR SUHUR!



BREAKING! 36 Palestinians, mostly women and children, from one family were killed whilst they were waiting for Suhur (pre-dawn meal) after Israeli warplanes bombed their home in Nuseirat Camp, #Gaza.#Ramadan #GazaGenocide #Gaza_Genocide pic.twitter.com/8UPU4W0Npy