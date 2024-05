ONU: reconstruir Gaza llevará al menos hasta 2040

New findings from @UNDP and @UNESCWA reveal the toll of the #Gaza war:



➡️poverty rates soaring to 58.4%,

➡️GDP plummeting by 26.9%

➡️Nearly 1.74 million more people pushed into poverty.



The human cost is immeasurable & immediate action is vital.