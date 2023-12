Más de 6,7 millones de desplazados en Sudán desde abril pasado

After 8 months of conflict in Sudan:



�� 6.7+ million people have been #ForcedToFlee.

�� 17.7 million people are going hungry due to conflict & economic decline.

�� 700,000 suspected cases of cholera have been reported.



More from @UNOCHA: https://t.co/peeLJRBNcM pic.twitter.com/oQ3YKovOJC