Ocupantes israelíes irrumpen en mezquita de Al Aqsa en Jerusalén

2022 was the toughest year for Masjid Al-Aqsa. The holy site faced the highest number of violations and incursions.



Masjid Al-Aqsa is important. By becoming a #TeamFOA member you are helping our vital work in liberating the blessed Masjid.



���� https://t.co/t8vCrxqVrj pic.twitter.com/cEn9jYG7QR