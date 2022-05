Avión con 22 personas a bordo desaparece en el oeste de Nepal

#LIVE | There's no update yet. Our operation is underway. 2 teams of Nepal Army, private airlines team have been deployed. Search operation is underway but the area is very cloudy: Phanindra Mani Pokharel, Joint Secy, MHA Nepal on Nepal missing planehttps://t.co/hBNv8QJ045 pic.twitter.com/T6k1tM138e