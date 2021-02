ONU confirma detención de jefe de Al Qaeda en Península Arábiga

BREAKING: Khalid Batarfi, the leader of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), is under arrest while his deputy, Saad Atef al Awlaqi, was killed during an "operation in Ghayda City, Al-Mahrah Governorate, in October." UN Report says. Batarfi was Emir of AQ affiliate in Yemen. pic.twitter.com/oPd9MM78in