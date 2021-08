Represión estatal ha dejado más de mil muertos en Myanmar

AAPP has released a statement on the late-July junta perpetrated massacres in Kani Township



At least 43 killed#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar#RecognizeNUG



Click links below for statement & photographic evidence



English - https://t.co/wQfjyM5rpx



မြန်မာ - https://t.co/U6LkfSH8c8 pic.twitter.com/vd25TLtea2