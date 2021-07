Presentan cargos de presunta corrupción contra Suu Kyi en Myanmar

AAPP DAILY UPDATE (13/07)



906 killed by this junta



6676 total arrested since coup



5239 currently detained/sentenced



1963 evading arrest warrant



brief https://t.co/D6gM58QkFS

detained https://t.co/e8Ab0WbcRu

fatalities https://t.co/1NJvUu7cW3

releases https://t.co/ya0iO5dKlQ pic.twitter.com/z7RAYgvwIr