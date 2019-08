Suman 34 muertos tras deslizamiento de tierra en Myanmar

Floods displaced 12,000+ more people in just the last 2 days (Wed/Thurs). More than 7,000 of those people are in Mon State, where there has been a landslide and a # of deaths/injuries. @MyanmarRedCross is helping to evacuate, transfer injured to hospital. https://t.co/MJIpw77EFq pic.twitter.com/RmzGp7zsw8