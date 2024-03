Decenio concluido en 2023 fue el más cálido registrado

��☀️This #WorldMetDay let's put the 1.5°C goal back on track for our future generations.



⏰Join @UNDP & @WMO as we launch our new #ClimateAction campaign and to discuss how this is possible.



➡️Register: https://t.co/pIWn98Y4Ma#WeDontHaveTime pic.twitter.com/6zYgwkJPCw