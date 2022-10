Lula da Silva encabeza sondeo para segunda vuelta electoral en Brasil

#Lula to win by eight points over #Bolsonaro in #Brazil's Presidential runoff - #IPEC #Poll

Lula (PT): 51%.

Bolsonaro (PL): 43%.



Null and Void: 4%

Undecided: 2%



With only #valid #votes, the difference is 10 points for Lula:

Lula (PT): 55%

