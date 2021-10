Lluvias monzónicas se saldan con 200 muertes en India y Nepal

Owing to the flash floods, landslides and other heavy rainfall-related incidents in #Uttarakhand this week, the state-wide death toll has risen to 54. At least 19 others were injured, and five people are still missing.



