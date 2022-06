Latinoamérica perdió 25 millones de empleos por la Covid-19

MSMEs are key �� to an inclusive and sustainable #recovery.



�� Join us to celebrate #MSMEDay2022 & tune in to the launch event, “The future of #SME & entrepreneurship policy: a compass to navigate turbulent times."



�� 14h CEST, 27 June

�� https://t.co/PrcMx0TRce pic.twitter.com/iN8Uo0HrRl