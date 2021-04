Junta Militar envía a prisión a líderes opositores en Myanmar

⚠️Breaking: Ko Wai Moe Naing, who is a high-profile leader organizing Monywa daily protests has been arrested by the military junta today. We appeal to international community and media to pay attention to Ko Wai Moe Naing and Monywa‼️@SchranerBurgen1 @freya_cole



