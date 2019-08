Marruecos obtiene oro en salto ecuestre en Juegos Panafricanos

GOLD! What a way to finish the evening, gold in the women's 4x200m freestyle (Mundell, Whelan, Mundell, Gallagher, Antonpoulos) in 8:30.57. That's 13 medals in the pool tonight, taking swimming to 24 & Team SA to 27. Tonight SA had 5 gold 4 silver 4 bronze#AfricanGames #TeamSA