JJ.OO. de Tokio estrenarán nuevas disciplinas deportivas

Karate is a sport that values manners and respects the teachers and rules, according to Yin Xiaoyan ����. As the No. 1 ranked karateka in the Female -61kg division, respect will also be coming her way in Tokyo. ��#Karate �� #KarateSpirit #Tokyo2020 #空手 #空手魂 #東京2020 pic.twitter.com/Fgx6ApjMZB