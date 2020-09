Japón ordena la evacuación de millones de personas por tifón Haishen

#Haishen has become the first super #typhoon of 2020 in the western Pacific Ocean. It is forecast to pass over the Ryukyu Islands Sunday evening, and while somewhat weakening pass along the West of Kyushu and reach SouthKorea by Monday.

Wind Animation: ➡️https://t.co/BPp5EKsepG pic.twitter.com/gjVgFAPPYC