Soldados israelíes asesinan a cinco palestinos en Cisjordania

The 4 ���� martyrs from Azzun, Qalqilya are Walid Radwan, Mohammed Abdelfattah Radwan, Qusay Jamal Adwan, and Iyad Ahmed Shubita



They ascended in an armed clash with the IOF after being besieged inside a house for hours , the IOF kidnapped their bodies …



Glory to the martyrs pic.twitter.com/xRTiuEc7ut