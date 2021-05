Evacuan en India a 135.000 personas por llegada del ciclón Tauktae

Towards the preparation for Cyclone Tauktae, the @IAF_MCC deployed 2 C-130J and 1 An-32 aircraft for airlifting @NDRF personnel & eqpt from Kolkata to Ahmedabad.



IAF also airlifted personnel & eqpt of @NDRFHQ from Vijayawada Pune to Ahmedabad. @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/uoy8f6nlLP