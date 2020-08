India alcanza 2.3 millones de contagiados por Covid-19

▪️ India's recovery rate soars past 70% with the highest single day recoveries of 56,110



▪️ Record 7,33,449 tests conducted in a single day; active cases (6,43,948) are only 27.64% of total positive cases



More updates in PIB's daily #COVID19 bulletin

�� https://t.co/x7CAjQAtiq pic.twitter.com/5rTVM3yyBK