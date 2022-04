Incendio forestal en Arizona obliga a evacuación de 700 hogares

Crews on 750-acre #CaminoFire in #CochiseCounty were able to pinch it off at Turkey Creek & have forward progress almost stopped. Human-caused; dragging chains which started at least 10 fires along hwy. Evacs lifted. 1 structure destroyed. SR 181 reopened. #AZFire #AZForestry pic.twitter.com/2dYTzQKjC7