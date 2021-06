Modifican reglas del fútbol y ahora se podrá anotar con el hombro

1/2



LAW CHANGES 2021/22



For the purposes of determining an offside/onside position, the boundary between the shoulder and the arm is defined as the bottom of the armpit (as in Law 12 – Fouls and Misconduct).



