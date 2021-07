Miles de húngaros marchan en Budapest contra Ley anti-LGBT+

WHAT A DAY ❤️��



30.000+ people in the streets in Budapest saying:



We are not an ideology.

Love is love.

And: Equality for all.



Budapest pride was a full success in making clear:



Hungary is not Orbán.



This gives so much hope for the future.



�� @CathrinKahlweit @Ricarda_Lang pic.twitter.com/1gSivb0bDE