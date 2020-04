Unesco apoya reconstrucción de capilla patrimonial en Haití

#Haiti's #Milot Church, a #WorldHeritage site, was destroyed by fire on 13 April.



Now, @UNESCO and @iconem will provide @IspanHaiti with a set of 3D data and drone images collected in 2014 to help rebuild the site.https://t.co/80I0GAqP8l #ProtectHeritage pic.twitter.com/Md1u3BGDRs