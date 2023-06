Unos 3 millones de niños necesitan ayuda en Haití, dice Unicef

Nearly 3 million children need support in #Haiti, says @UNICEF, as staggering levels of violence have exacerbated hunger in a country already mired in #poverty and a resurgence of cholera. https://t.co/FjwKgNkz3n

�� UNICEF/U.S. CDC/UN0695565/Roger LeMoyne pic.twitter.com/TzTK9x7NnK