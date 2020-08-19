Grupo Extinction Rebellion reanudará protestas en Reino Unido

España reporta un repunte de casos confirmados de la Covid-19 ¿Cree usted que el Gobierno debería profundizar las medidas de control del virus?
Anunciaron que bloquearían pacíficamente el Parlamento del Reino Unido hasta que actúen sobre la emergencia climática.
El movimiento ecologista y social mundial Extinction Rebellion (XR) reanudará las protestas pacíficas frente al parlamento del Reino Unido a principios de septiembre, luego de detener sus actividades producto de la pandemia de la Covid-19, confirmó este miércoles el portavoz de la agrupación, Rupert Reed.
De acuerdo con Reed, "actualmente nos estamos preparando para nuestra Rebelión de septiembre. Desde el 1 de septiembre, bloquearemos pacíficamente el Parlamento del Reino Unido en Londres hasta que actúen sobre la emergencia climática y ecológica, convirtiendo nuestras tres demandas en ley".
Según se lee en el sitio web del movimiento, las acciones estarán centradas en “nuestras frustraciones por la inacción del Gobierno y los problemas locales ocurrirán como olas en las regiones y naciones durante el fin de semana festivo, apareciendo por todas partes, lo que llevará a una demostración directa de fuerza”.
El portavoz de XR reconoció además que la Covid-19 afectó la lucha del movimiento, pues con la crisis sanitaria derivada de la pandemia el sentido del grupo cambió.
"La pandemia nos ha traído un momento histórico de reinicio: el potencial de fortaleza resiliente y adaptación transformadora que hace que nuestra Rebelión de septiembre, nuestra última oportunidad, sea aún más imperativa", advirtió.
Pandemics, ecology, and climate are hopelessly intertwined - by @xrcomsci LINK IN BIO �� �� The climate and ecological crisis sickens and displaces both wild animals and human beings. It creates excellent conditions for pests like ticks and mosquitoes to breed as well as for deadly bacteria to multiply. And it literally thaws ancient pathogens from the ground. �� All of these lead to disease, which, when left unchecked, can result in pandemics. ⚠️ This post explains some of the less-visible connections between infectious disease and the climate and ecological crisis; how many pandemics begin; and how, by fighting against environmental destruction, we can also play a part in preventing the next pandemic. ��️ Pandemics and the environment are inseparable in these 6 ways: 1️⃣ Pandemics Start with Wild Animals: What are some similarities between COVID-19, SARS, MERS, Ebola, swine flu (H1N1), Lyme disease, West Nile fever, and HIV/AIDS? All of these originated in wildlife before jumping to humans. 2️⃣ Wilderness Is a Wall that Keeps out Disease. We're Destroying It: Shrinking wilderness and disease outbreaks go hand in hand. Destroying nature sickens wild animals, then brings their contagious diseases to us. 3️⃣ The Climate Crisis Strengthens Existing Diseases: Warmer temperatures allow bacteria to multiply faster, while extreme weather creates flooding, sewage spillover, and standing pools of water, which all provide prime bacterial breeding grounds. 4️⃣ Air Pollution Weakens Our Defenses: For COVID-19 sufferers, a small increase in a patient's exposure to air pollution was associated with an 8% higher death rate. 5️⃣ Diseases Will Continue Melting out of Frozen Land: Pathogens trapped within previously frozen ground – responsible for such diseases as polio, anthrax, smallpox and the Spanish flu – will eventually be released. 6️⃣ We Can Fight Pandemics: It's too late to stop the COVID-19 pandemic from happening, but by fighting for the environment, you can be part of the fight against the arrival of the next pandemic. Follow link in our bio to read the full article.
De igual forma, el activista aseguró que la Covid-19 sirvió para escalar "de una manera más poderosa de lo que podríamos haber imaginado" las vulnerabilidades, y el propio sentido de desastre que tanto XR como otras organizaciones han intentado evocar en sus protestas.
Creado durante el año 2018, Extinction Rebellion se autodefine como “un movimiento internacional que utiliza la desobediencia civil no violenta en un intento de detener la extinción masiva y minimizar el riesgo de colapso social”.