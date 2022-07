Declaran brote de la enfermedad de Marburgo en Ghana

#Africa �� is facing a growing risk of outbreaks caused by zoonotic pathogens.



There has been a 63% increase in the number of zoonotic outbreaks in the region in the decade from 2012-2022 compared to 2001-2011, according to a @WHO analysis ➡️ https://t.co/b6mnJVKydw pic.twitter.com/V6QEPSSSQB